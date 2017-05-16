Nikki Bella Reveals Brie Bella Had to Get a C-Section After 22 Hours in Labor: "Her Abs Were Too Tight!"
Another Bachelor couple has called it quits.
News broke Monday that The Bachelor's Ben Higgins and his fiancée Lauren Bushnell had ended their relationship, with a source close to Lauren revealing that the couple "just wanted different things."
Talking about the couple, the insider continued, "They had been struggling for a while...It was a mutual break up for the most part. I think Ben would have kept wanting to make it work, though. It's really sad. They're both such great people, honestly."
So what happens to Lauren's engagement ring now that the couple has broken up?
