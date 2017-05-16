There's a side to Tracee Ellis Ross you haven't yet gotten to know.

This you're familiar with: She stands for originality and female empowerment—and she'll say it with more than just a kickass graphic tee (though we're pretty fond of this one). Most recently, the actor partnered with pain relief brand Motrin to help launch their #WomanInProgress campaign spreading the word that, "Pain: We need to change our relationship to it."

This you're probably unfamiliar with (though it's not new information): Her style is so much more than the clothes she wears; transcending all generations, inspiring all ages and, as a result, setting new fashion standards for all of Hollywood.