With warm weather comes one thing: garden parties!

You better believe the royals were out and dressed to the nines to celebrate the beginning of the official season earlier today.

Kate Middleton and Prince William mingled with guests at the lavish daytime affair and smiled for the crowd as they posed for their official photographs.

The Duchess of Cambridge donned a Christopher Kane coat dress and paired it with a sophisticated John Lock and Co. hat that perfectly matched the baby blue satin.