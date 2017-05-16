KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AFP/Getty Images
We couldn't help but smile over new photos and videos of Prince William's latest visit with children at a south London hospital.
The Duke of Cambridge traveled to the children's Oak Center cancer unit at the Royal Marsden's Sutton hospital on Tuesday and got to meet one sweet 6-year-old patient named Daisy Wood.
In fact, Daisy had been watching a movie about princesses just before William walked into her room, and while she allowed him to strap on her name tag for the meeting, she realized the royal just wasn't her type.
Her father joked, "She did say William was a little old for her to marry." LOL!
Still, Daisy found herself a little tongue-tied upon her visit with the royal—who is the president of the hospital—but her father was so grateful for his support.
"It's particularly nice he's come around," Mr. Wood said. "It shows he's interested in the Royal Marsden and the patients—it gives a boost to everyone."
He added, "And being a dad with two young children, you can see how he relates very well to the children."
William also got to spend time with 11-year-old Zac, a big royals fan who suffers from a brain tumor.
"Zak has loved the royal family since he was little. He was at that age when all the events were being staged for William and Kate [Middleton]'s wedding and he was hooked," his mother revealed.
Of course, Zak couldn't help but ask about William's two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
"We were talking about George, and William said George was noisy and charging around the place," Zak's mother said. "And Charlotte has recently had her birthday, so Zak said happy birthday to Charlotte. This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Zak."
The Duke of Cambridge visited with several other patients and even sat in on an art lesson with a group of children.
He was also reunited with radiotherapy aid Fiona Bragg, who took him under her wing when he spent a day shadowing staff at the Royal Marsden in 2005—two years before he became president.
Afterward, he was shown the multi-million dollar MR Linac scanner, which combines radiotherapy treatment with traditional imaging and has the potential to allow tumors to be targeted precisely in real time—the first of its kind in the country.
Needless to say, William certainly has a lot to be proud of when it comes to the successful hospital!