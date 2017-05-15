Brad Pitt continues to be an open book for his fans and followers.

Less than two weeks after making front-page headlines for his revealing interview with GQ Style, the Hollywood actor is speaking out about his life following a public divorce from Angelina Jolie.

In a new interview with the Associated Press, the A-lister discussed his present state of mind where he couldn't help but get personal.

According to the outlet, Brad said he's spending his time by "keeping the ship afloat" and "figuring out the new configuration of our family."

''Kids are everything," he said of the six children he shares with Angelina. "Kids are your life. They're taking all the focus, as they should anyway."