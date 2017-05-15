Brad Pitt continues to be an open book for his fans and followers.
Less than two weeks after making front-page headlines for his revealing interview with GQ Style, the Hollywood actor is speaking out about his life following a public divorce from Angelina Jolie.
In a new interview with the Associated Press, the A-lister discussed his present state of mind where he couldn't help but get personal.
According to the outlet, Brad said he's spending his time by "keeping the ship afloat" and "figuring out the new configuration of our family."
''Kids are everything," he said of the six children he shares with Angelina. "Kids are your life. They're taking all the focus, as they should anyway."
Cook/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
"I'm not suicidal or something," he added while chuckling. "There's still much beauty in the world and a lot of love. And a lot of love to be given. It's all right. It's just life."
Eight months after Angelina filed for divorce, Brad spoke out in an in-depth interview to GQ Style. In the issue, the War Machine star owned up to his shortcomings and revealed what he's doing to become a better father.
"You know, I just started therapy," he shared. "I love it. I love it. I went through two therapists to get the right one."
And while plenty of rumors surfaced about what led to the end of his marriage to Angelina, Brad says so much of it is and was inaccurate.
"I avoid so much of it. I just let it go. It's always been a long-run game for me," he explained. "As far as out there, I hope my intentions and work will speak for themselves." It's not fun to have "things drug out in public," but Brad said he's far more concerned about his kids "being subjected to it."
"Kids are so delicate. They absorb everything," he explained. "They need to have their hand held and things explained. They need to be listened to. When I get in that busy work mode, I'm not hearing. I want to be better at that."
As for how long Brad's candid remarks will last, your guess is as good as ours. For now, the actor is speaking his truth even if it's not as glamorous as Hollywood appears.
"I've got no secrets. I've got nothing to hide," Brad shared with the AP. "We're human and I find the human condition very interesting. If we're not talking about it, then we're not getting better."