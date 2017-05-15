News may have hit earlier today that engaged Bachelor stars Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell had split, but if you'd looked at their social media pages, the writing's been on the wall (or the post) for a while...

For months, the couple had been plagued with breakup rumors, but Ben insisted they were still very much a couple. However, it's clear on first glance at their Instagram accounts that things were not paradise between this bachelor and his bachelorette.

Let's take a stroll through Instagram lane and get an eyeful of the breakup in the making...

1. Lauren's Been Spending Time With Her Single Bachelor Nation Pals...

She's been hanging out with Amanda Stanton, who just had a nasty breakup with Josh Murray. Recently single gals love to hang out with other recently single gals...