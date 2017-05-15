Bristol Palin just let the world know that her one-week-old daughter Atlee Bay Meyer is doing "amazing" and that her third bundle of love has "changed the whole dynamic of our family."

Earlier today, Sarah Palin's daughter wrote a lengthy blog post, updating her fans on her wee one. "My littlest baby is a week old today! I feel like it’s flown by, but also feel like she’s been here all along. She was born May 8th, weighing 7 lbs and 4 oz, measuring 20 in long with a lot of dark hair!"

The personality also wrote about Atlee's delivery, explaining, "Her birth was a breeze, we had the best doctor/nurses imaginable, and Dakota did amazing!! He held my hand, took care and encouraged me the entire time, I could not have a more supportive husband."