Bristol Palin just let the world know that her one-week-old daughter Atlee Bay Meyer is doing "amazing" and that her third bundle of love has "changed the whole dynamic of our family."
Earlier today, Sarah Palin's daughter wrote a lengthy blog post, updating her fans on her wee one. "My littlest baby is a week old today! I feel like it’s flown by, but also feel like she’s been here all along. She was born May 8th, weighing 7 lbs and 4 oz, measuring 20 in long with a lot of dark hair!"
The personality also wrote about Atlee's delivery, explaining, "Her birth was a breeze, we had the best doctor/nurses imaginable, and Dakota did amazing!! He held my hand, took care and encouraged me the entire time, I could not have a more supportive husband."
She continued, "This pregnancy has strengthen our bond and made our relationship stand even firmer on the foundation that we have proudly built up for our little family."
Oh and another thing—apparently the whole family moved to Texas! Along with the newborn update, the mother of three also made a surprise announcement that the whole fam recently made a major move from Alaska to the Lone Star state so that the couple could "meet in the middle."
"When Dakota and I got married, we both agreed that we would 'meet in the middle' and move somewhere to dig our roots in a mutual, new, place. We decided on Texas, and I couldn’t be happier! The kids love it too. The new house is just in time for Dakota and me to celebrate our wedding anniversary," the former Dancing with the Stars contestant explained.
On May 8, E! News confirmed that the 26-year-old had given birth.
"Meet Atlee Bay!!! The newest edition of the Meyer family!! @bsmp2 #dadlife #ownthedash," the proud papa shared on Instagram.
Bristol also took to Instagram to share the family's happy news, writing, "Welcome to the world Atlee Bay."
Atlee Bay is the second child for Bristol and her husband, who will celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary in June; the couple welcomed a daughter, Sailor Grace Meyer, in December 2015.
Bristol also has a son, Tripp Johnston-Palin, 8, with her ex-fiancé Levi Johnston. This is also the fifth grandchild for conservative pundit and former Governor of Alaska.
Bristol announced she was pregnant with her third child in December 2016. "We are so excited to announce that our family is expanding! God has blessed us so much; we are thankful for His grace and new beginnings," the couple said in a joint statement. "A springtime baby in the Meyer home and we can't wait!"
Three months later, Bristol announced Baby No. 3 would be a girl on Instagram, telling her followers, "Dakota and Tripp officially outnumbered."
Before these current happy days, Bristol and her husband—a U.S. Marine vet who received a 2009 Medal of Honor—called off their nuptials days before their wedding in 2015. They later reconciled and were married in 2016.