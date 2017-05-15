Jennifer Lopez is gushing over boyfriend Alex Rodriguez!

E! News caught up with the A-list beauty this morning while she was promoting her new show World of Dance at the NBCUniversal Upfonts in NYC. So what did J.Lo have to say about her man?

"I think we are very happy and just having a good time and don't put as much pressure as everybody else puts on it," Lopez told us. "The media is good at that sometimes," Jason Kennedy added.

J.Lo also opened up about how she spent Mother's Day with family. "It was great!" she dished. "I was with my mom and my sisters, my kids so it was complete."

Watch the E! News clip above to see more of Lopez talking about her love for Rodriguez!