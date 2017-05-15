by Brett Malec |
Brie Bella Is "Blessed" to Celebrate First Mother's Day by Bringing Birdie Joe Home From the Hospital
Jennifer Lopez is gushing over boyfriend Alex Rodriguez!
E! News caught up with the A-list beauty this morning while she was promoting her new show World of Dance at the NBCUniversal Upfonts in NYC. So what did J.Lo have to say about her man?
"I think we are very happy and just having a good time and don't put as much pressure as everybody else puts on it," Lopez told us. "The media is good at that sometimes," Jason Kennedy added.
J.Lo also opened up about how she spent Mother's Day with family. "It was great!" she dished. "I was with my mom and my sisters, my kids so it was complete."
Watch the E! News clip above to see more of Lopez talking about her love for Rodriguez!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Nós especializamos nosso site para sua região! Você gostaria de ir para E! Online Brasil?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Sim! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!