Richard Curtis may not have gotten the job as Kelly Ripa's LIVE co-host but his TV career is not over yet.
The Pennsylvania high school teacher will guest co-host FOX29's Good Day Philadelphia show next week. On Friday, one of the station's reporters visited Souderton Area High School, where Curtis teaches television production, and he received the news about his new gig live on the air from co-host Bob Kelly.
"Would you sit in for me on Monday's show?" he asked him.
"Monday's show, you want me in-studio?" Curtis asked. "Are you messing with me right now?"
"I'll see you Monday! I love this idea," he said, as students cheered. "That sounds awesome."
FOX29 News Director Jim Driscoll told Philly.com Curis "is a natural."
"You can see the impact he makes in the classroom. He's made the same impact on TV," he said. "We can't wait to have him co-host Good Day with us all next week."
Curtis was one of several guest co-hosts who had appeared on the temporarily named daytime series LIVE With Kelly after Michael Strahan left the show last year. He got the gig after winning a social media contest. Other guest co-hosts included celebs such as Jerry O'Connell, Anderson Cooper and Ryan Seacrest.
Their appearances were seen as auditions for a permanent co-hosting spot. Seacrest was given the job and was announced as Ripa's new co-host on the newly named LIVE With Kelly and Ryan earlier this month.
"I understand, and you're probably like, 'He's sad,'" Curtis told FOX29. "But I try to live by the quote, 'If you're gonna lose, lose to Seacrest.' The guy's everywhere. He's huge, right?"
"But American Idol's coming back," he added.
ABC announced this week that it is reviving the singing competition reality show. Fox cancelled the hit series, which Seacrest hosted, in 2016 after a 15-season run. The host of the revival has not been announced.
"Maybe I'll go after that American Idol job," Curtis said.