Richard Curtis may not have gotten the job as Kelly Ripa's LIVE co-host but his TV career is not over yet.

The Pennsylvania high school teacher will guest co-host FOX29's Good Day Philadelphia show next week. On Friday, one of the station's reporters visited Souderton Area High School, where Curtis teaches television production, and he received the news about his new gig live on the air from co-host Bob Kelly.

"Would you sit in for me on Monday's show?" he asked him.

"Monday's show, you want me in-studio?" Curtis asked. "Are you messing with me right now?"

"I'll see you Monday! I love this idea," he said, as students cheered. "That sounds awesome."