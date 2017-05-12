The best way to spread graduation cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

As thousands of University of Southern California students attended their graduation ceremony Friday morning, they may have expected some inspiring quotes, words of wisdom and well wishes from a few professionals.

But when Will Ferrell is your commencement speaker, anything can happen up on stage.

When the Hollywood actor and comedian was given the mic, audience members received plenty of valuable advice.

"Class of 2017, I just want you to know that you will never be alone on whatever path you choose. If you do have a moment where you feel a little down, just think of the support you have from this great Trojan family," he explained. "And imagine me—literally, picture my face—singing this song gently into your ear."