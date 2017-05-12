The best way to spread graduation cheer is singing loud for all to hear.
As thousands of University of Southern California students attended their graduation ceremony Friday morning, they may have expected some inspiring quotes, words of wisdom and well wishes from a few professionals.
But when Will Ferrell is your commencement speaker, anything can happen up on stage.
When the Hollywood actor and comedian was given the mic, audience members received plenty of valuable advice.
"Class of 2017, I just want you to know that you will never be alone on whatever path you choose. If you do have a moment where you feel a little down, just think of the support you have from this great Trojan family," he explained. "And imagine me—literally, picture my face—singing this song gently into your ear."
What came next was the former Saturday Night Live star busting out his own rendition of "I'll Always Love You" by Whitney Houston.
As you likely could have guessed, the crowd couldn't help but sing along. And yes, that standing ovation proves the Trojan family loved it.
The speech wouldn't be complete, however, without a few shoutouts to past alumni that experienced their own graduation at USC.
Will joked that he never would have expected to be standing on stage delivering the commencement address at a college he enrolled in back in 1986.
"I can tell you that you will become one of the most famous alumni in this university, mentioned in the same breath as John Wayne, Neil Armstrong and Rob Kardashian," he joked when trying to predict the future. "You will be referenced in rap songs from Kanye West, to Lil Wayne to Drake. Nas will say, ‘Get me real bonkers like Will Ferrell on cat tranquilizer.'"
Don't just fight on ladies and gentlemen; dream on!
