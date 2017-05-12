Honey, they're back. And not just their backs this time. Debra Messing tweeted the first footage of Will & Grace back in action. Granted it's behind-the-scenes footage of her with costars Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes, but it's footage!
And the teaser proves one thing about the Will & Grace revival: the laughs are still going. Nobody can keep a straight face!
"I mean, never in a million years had I thought it was possible except for maybe like in 30 years doing a geriatric Will & Grace, but I'm really happy," Messing recently told E! News.
Oh honey, we?re back! @WillAndGrace #willandgrace pic.twitter.com/ZC7r2u3VP4— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 12, 2017
Messing told us everybody wants in on the 12-episode revival set to debut this fall on NBC. "I've lost track of the number of people who have pitched themselves and I say bring it, I say bring it," she said. "I won't tell you, but it includes politicians."
Will & Grace returned with a 10-minute election-themed PSA that was shot in secret. After the success, rumblings of a real revival started and came true. Legendary director James Burrows, who directed every episode of the original series, will direct the new batch of episodes and serve as an executive producer. Original showrunners Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will returns as showrunners and executive producers on the revival as well.
"We're thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back," NBC's Robert Greenblatt said in a statement. "This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary— all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs."
Does the footage get you excited for the return of Will, Grace, Karen and Jack? Tell us what you want to see in the comments below.
Will & Grace returns this fall on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)