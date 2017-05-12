Honey, they're back. And not just their backs this time. Debra Messing tweeted the first footage of Will & Grace back in action. Granted it's behind-the-scenes footage of her with costars Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes, but it's footage!

And the teaser proves one thing about the Will & Grace revival: the laughs are still going. Nobody can keep a straight face!

"I mean, never in a million years had I thought it was possible except for maybe like in 30 years doing a geriatric Will & Grace, but I'm really happy," Messing recently told E! News.