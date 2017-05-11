Steve Harvey's Closed-Door Policy Is Just the Beginning: Revisit Celebrities' Craziest Real and Rumored Demands
Rumors have been speculating around for a few years now if Terri Irwin and Russell Crowe are an item. The season 21 winner of Dancing with the Stars Bindi Irwinstopped by E!'s Daily Pop to set the record straight.
"There's lots of crazy rumors," said Bindi. "You know we do love Russell, but mum and Russell aren't actually in love!"
Terri's husband Steve Irwin unexpectedly passed away in 2006 while filming a documentary entitled Ocean's Deadliest.
Bindi Irwin Follows in Father Steve Irwin's Footsteps as She Gets Up Close and Personal With a Crocodile
"My dad is still very much my mum's soul mate. And I think that no matter what, mum always says that they'll always be married," Bindi continued. "And to her, mom and dad, they're always going to be together. So in this life and the next, they're a couple and a team. So I think that's really important."
The 18-year-old conservationist put the gossip to rest, and concluded that Russell is very close to the family—just not in that way.
"Russell is a wonderful wildlife warrior. He was a dear friend of dad's—now a dear friend of ours. He feels like family to us, but mum and Russell? Just friends. For sure."
Be sure to tune into more from our interview with Bindi on E! News tonight at 7 and 11, only on E!