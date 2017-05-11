Rumors have been speculating around for a few years now if Terri Irwin and Russell Crowe are an item. The season 21 winner of Dancing with the Stars Bindi Irwinstopped by E!'s Daily Pop to set the record straight.

"There's lots of crazy rumors," said Bindi. "You know we do love Russell, but mum and Russell aren't actually in love!"

Terri's husband Steve Irwin unexpectedly passed away in 2006 while filming a documentary entitled Ocean's Deadliest.