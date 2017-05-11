Kate Middleton Is a Beauty in Blue for Solo Trip to Luxembourg

Let them eat cake!

For Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's most recent solo trip to Luxembourg Wednesday, that was certainly a theme of the day as the royal mother of two was presented with a multi-tiered cake in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the treaty of London, which secured Luxembourg's independence and neutrality in 1867.

Middleton arrived in the country in honor of the occasion, dressed elegantly as usual in a powder blue coat by one of her favorite designers, Emilia Wickstead.