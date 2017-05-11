Kate Middleton Is a Beauty in Blue for Solo Trip to Luxembourg

WARNAND/EPA/REX/Shutterstock
The Kate Middleton Effect: 6 Years After They Tied the Knot, How Prince William's Wife Has Transformed the Royal Family Forever
Let them eat cake!
For Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's most recent solo trip to Luxembourg Wednesday, that was certainly a theme of the day as the royal mother of two was presented with a multi-tiered cake in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the treaty of London, which secured Luxembourg's independence and neutrality in 1867.
Middleton arrived in the country in honor of the occasion, dressed elegantly as usual in a powder blue coat by one of her favorite designers, Emilia Wickstead.
During the packed day, the duchess enjoyed a visit to the capital city's museum of modern art, Mudam, alongside Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel and Princess Stephanie. During the tour, Middleton took in exhibits by modern British artists and was particularly intrigued by a fountain filled with black ink—a unique creation by Luxembourg artist Su-Mei Tse.
Afterward, she helped unveil a series of murals of Luxembourg Tour de France legends at a cycling-themed festival at Place Clairefontaine.
Before heading to the Grand Ducal Palace to meet and pose for photos with members of the the Grand Ducal family, the mother of two took some time to speak with a group of youngsters from St George's International School in Luxembourg.
As one mother noted to reporters, "She wanted to know how old [my son] was and what school year he was in," she said. "She was very natural and down to earth to talk to."