More social media, more problems!

Just when you thought Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter provided more benefits than burdens for stars, Bow Wow found himself in quite the snafu this week.

The rapper turned reality star shared a post of a private jet with the caption, "Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER."

Flashy? Sure. Authentic? Not so fast.

A Snapchat user discovered that Bow Wow also known as Shad Moss was actually on his flight to New York City. And no, it wasn't a private plane. The receipts went viral and now the Internet can't stop calling out the rapper.

The social media oops got us thinking of all the other stars who made a few mistakes on popular apps. Shall we look back at the good, bad and down-right wild below?