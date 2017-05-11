Steve Harvey is laying down the law.

In an alleged email sent by the daytime talk show host to his staff and published by robertfeder.com, Harvey outlines an admittedly strict set of restrictions issued at the start of the current season. Sources told Variety the memo was sent to his staff in Chicago before the start of the fifth season of his former daytime talk show, Steve Harvey, which ran for five seasons. E! News has reached out to Harvey's rep for comment.

In an attempt to find "more free time for me throughout the day" and end "ambushing," Harvey asks his staff to not enter his dressing room, approach him in the hallways or speak to him while getting his makeup done.

He writes in the reported message, "There will be no more meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE. Do not come into my dressing room unless invited."

"Do not open my dressing room door," Steve warns. "IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED. My security team will stop everyone from standing at my door who have the intent to see or speak to me."