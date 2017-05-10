Brie Bella Dishes on Pregnancy, Nikki & John Cena Talk Marriage & More in Total Bellas Season 2 Sneak Peek: Watch!
Maryse gets some upsetting news about her friend on Total Divas.
On tonight's season six finale, Maryse is sitting with her husband The Miz when she learns that Eva Marie has been suspended from WWE. All of the WWE superstars are in town to compete at SummerSlam when the news breaks about Eva Marie.
"Holy s--t!" Maryse says after seeing the news on her phone. "No way."
She then tells her husband, "So I guess Eva failed the drug test, she's been sent home."
"She was doing so well," The Miz says.
Maryse then says, "I feel like there's a misunderstanding because I know Eva, she doesn't drink, she doesn't smoke."
We then see Eva Marie leaving her hotel after getting the news. See what she had to say before leaving in the Total Divas clip above!
