Maryse gets some upsetting news about her friend on Total Divas.

On tonight's season six finale, Maryse is sitting with her husband The Miz when she learns that Eva Marie has been suspended from WWE. All of the WWE superstars are in town to compete at SummerSlam when the news breaks about Eva Marie.

"Holy s--t!" Maryse says after seeing the news on her phone. "No way."

She then tells her husband, "So I guess Eva failed the drug test, she's been sent home."