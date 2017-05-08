The story is far from over for 13 Reasons Why. The Netflix drama will return for a second season, going past the source material from the original book by Jay Asher. What happens now? Not even its stars seem to know, but that hasn't stopped Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford from sharing what they hope happens when the adventures of the Liberty High kids continue. Warning, spoilers for season one of the streaming series follow.
"Personally, I would be interested to see…more discussion into what's happening afterwards. It's interesting in the first season we get to see what the characters go through post-Hannah's death," Langford, who plays Hannah Baker, told E! News at Netflix's FYSee event. "I think Jessica [Alisha Boe] has a really interesting story to tell—and recovery to make."
The first season ended with Tony (Christian Navarro) giving a copy of Hannah's tapes, the 13 reasons why she killed herself, to Hannah's parents (played by Kate Walsh and Brian D'Arcy James). The Bakers are suing the school for not doing more. Meanwhile, Clay (Minnette) made a 14th tape with Bryce's (Justin Prentice) rape confession and passed the tapes onto Mr. Porter (Derek Luke), who was the subject of tape 13. The final episode of the first season also revealed Alex (Miles Heizer) supposedly shot himself in the head and viewers saw Tyler (Devin Druid) had amassed a gun arsenal and seemed to be targeting the other students on Hannah's tapes.
Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. pic.twitter.com/nY5vTUfXdo— 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) May 7, 2017
When they announced the renewal, Netflix said the second season picks up in the aftermath of Hannah's death and "the start "the start of the characters' complicated journeys toward healing and recovery." The renewal was also announced with an eerie video.
Click play on the video above to hear what Minnette wants to see happen in the second season of the acclaimed drama.
13 Reasons Why season one is now streaming on Netflix.