The story is far from over for 13 Reasons Why. The Netflix drama will return for a second season, going past the source material from the original book by Jay Asher. What happens now? Not even its stars seem to know, but that hasn't stopped Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford from sharing what they hope happens when the adventures of the Liberty High kids continue. Warning, spoilers for season one of the streaming series follow.

"Personally, I would be interested to see…more discussion into what's happening afterwards. It's interesting in the first season we get to see what the characters go through post-Hannah's death," Langford, who plays Hannah Baker, told E! News at Netflix's FYSee event. "I think Jessica [Alisha Boe] has a really interesting story to tell—and recovery to make."