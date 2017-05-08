Kendall Jenner may be one of the hottest models of the moment, but she doesn't feel like she's reached her potential just yet.
The 21-year-old sat down with esteemed photographer Mario Testino on his podcast and opened up about her career so far and where she hopes to go from here.
One thing she definitely sees in her future are more sexual photo shoots.
"I don't get to be hot very often," she admitted. "I love going like, sexual, because I don't get to do it."
Testino agreed, adding, "It's so weird because you have the body. I think that maybe people are intimidated to take you there. Maybe you've done a lot of American Vogue, and it's not about that. It's more about clothes."
Kendall thinks her famous family name may also have something to do with it.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
"I love being transformed [but] everyone always wants to make me myself," she explained. "Because not only am I a model, but I guess have a name, too, so they get confused. [It's like] they don't know how to use me."
However, one thing photographers like Testino get right is shooting Kendall with some of her famous model friends, like Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid.
"I always shoot with you with my friends, and it always makes it so fun. It's so fun," the model told Testino.
And speaking of the Hadid sisters, something you may not know is that Kendall was friends with Bella before she ever got close to Gigi.
"Gigi and I just started getting close when we started modeling," the brunette beauty explained. "But Bella and I were actually really good friends since high school, and hung out every day in high school before either of us started working."
She continued, "It's just funny because a lot of people don't know that Bella and I have been friends for like five or six years."
Listen to Kendall's full conversation with Testino here.