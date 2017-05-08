Kendall Jenner may be one of the hottest models of the moment, but she doesn't feel like she's reached her potential just yet.

The 21-year-old sat down with esteemed photographer Mario Testino on his podcast and opened up about her career so far and where she hopes to go from here.

One thing she definitely sees in her future are more sexual photo shoots.

"I don't get to be hot very often," she admitted. "I love going like, sexual, because I don't get to do it."