Guthrie and Kotb brought up the 2017 Met Gala, which was the first major red carpet Lopez and Rodriguez walked as a couple. Guthrie called it a "big moment," which Lopez downplayed. "We had a great time that night," she said through giggles. "What do you want me to tell you?"

"Everything!" Guthrie joked. "We want you to tell us everything!"

"We had a great time," Lopez said. "We went in. We danced. It was awesome."

When Kotb asked if Rodriguez is a "good dancer," Lopez paused before saying yes.

"He's a good dancer. He has a great time. Again, one of the things I love is that he loves to dance, and I love to dance," Lopez told them. "I didn't say he couldn't dance! I never said that!"

Kotb teased her guest, joking, "You kind of said it, a little."