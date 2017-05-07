Adam DeVine may not know what he's getting himself into!

The funnyman is taking the reigns on hosting the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards, and while the awards show may have a new title, we have a feeling that if it's like past years, the show's going to be the same brand of insanity of years past.

From Will Smith to Lindsay Lohan, Sarah Silverman and more, some of Hollywood's wildest stars have hosted the music channel's big movie show and had some truly zany and memorable moments. Let's take a gander through past hosts and take a look at five of the most insane moments of all time from MTV Movie Awards hosting history...