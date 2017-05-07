Adam DeVine may not know what he's getting himself into!
The funnyman is taking the reigns on hosting the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards, and while the awards show may have a new title, we have a feeling that if it's like past years, the show's going to be the same brand of insanity of years past.
From Will Smith to Lindsay Lohan, Sarah Silverman and more, some of Hollywood's wildest stars have hosted the music channel's big movie show and had some truly zany and memorable moments. Let's take a gander through past hosts and take a look at five of the most insane moments of all time from MTV Movie Awards hosting history...
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTV
5. Hosts Kevin Hart and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Potty Mouths in 2016:
Last year's hosts were quite the foul-mouthed twosome. They came out hot in a fire-blazing contraption and pretty much said every bad word under the sun, using more F-bombs than you can count, especially when they started rapping about the time The Revenant's Leonardo DiCaprio got "f--ked by a bear. There were also a lot of b-word references and even some talk about "d--k in cake."
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
4. Amy Schumer Kills It …Literally in 2015:
Everyone was the funny lady's victim in 2015. Whether making fun of memorable movie scenes or big winner Kevin Hart, the Trainwreck star showed no mercy and took no prisoners throughout her show. Plus, she even took aim at Jimmy Kimmel during her opening monologue by shooting a bow-and-arrow into his chest.
JEFF KRAVITZ/FILMMAGIC
3. Rebel Wilson's "Iron Mangina" in 2013:
During her first and last time hosting, the Aussie dared to shock when she took Iron Man to the extreme, dressing up as a female Iron Man named "Iron Mangina." The whole show had lots of jokes about her vagina and a running commentary on the hottest men in Hollywood.
2. Lindsay Lohan's Bizarre Dance in 2004:
Lilo and her fake parents (Andy Richter and Rachel Dratch) put more than her her back into when she did a sort-of sexy, totally bizarro dance number worthy of Britney Spears while hosting the 2004 MTV Movie Awards.
John Shearer/WireImage
1. Sarah Silverman Goes for the Jugular In 2007:
The queen of comedy was out for blood when she hosted the MTV Movie Awards in 2007. She was one of the first hosts to really give the censors a work out with her expletive-filled hosting style. She was definitely not about playing Mrs. Nice Guy!
The bawdy brunette, who was also all making vaginal lips out of her actual lips, had jaw-dropping attack after jaw-dropping attack in a Spartan-esque monologue, calling out Hollywood, specifically Paris Hilton (who left the show early to head to jail for her DUI). Her hosting style may have made people's skin crawl at times, but it was all about being a bad ass!
The 2017 MTV & TV Awards air Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.