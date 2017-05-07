Robert "Bob" Wilson, father of actors Luke Wilson and Owen Wilson, has died at age 75.

The former TV executive passed away Friday after a battle with Alzheimer's disease, Luke told The Dallas Morning News.

Robert, whose nickname was Bob, served as president of public Dallas TV and radio stations KERA-TV and KERA-FM in the '60s and '70s and then co-created the news program Newsroom with TV colleague Jim Lehrer. The latter went on to anchor the hit show PBS NewsHour. Robert also helped bring Monty Python's Flying Circus to the U.S.—KERA-TV was the first channel to air the popular British comedy series.