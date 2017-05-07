Nicki Minaj Offers to Pay Off More than $25,000 of Her Fans' College Tuition and Other Costs

Nicki Minaj was feeling pretty generous Saturday night.

She had promoted her Twitter contest, in which fans who sent videos of themselves singing her new song "Regret in Your Tears" could win a free trip to meet her at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

"Well you wanna pay for my tuition?" one person asked.

"Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!" Nicki replied. "Dead serious. Shld I set it up?"

The result? The rapper ended up offering to pay off more than $25,000 of her fans' college tuition, loans and other school costs.

A couple of Twitter users posted photos of their grades transcripts, as she requested.

Others got pretty specific about their requests.

"1k would be more then enough for my 3 summer classes help me Nic @NICKIMINAJ," one person wrote.

"That's it? I'll send it tmrw. dm me ur bank info babe. Next!" Nicki responded.

Another person requested "$500 for my summer books and supplies."

"Done. Dm ur info," the rapper said.

"Ok u guys. It's been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left," Nicki wrote. "I'll do some more in a month or 2."

But she did squeeze in one more request.

In April, Chrissy Teigen made headlines when she paid off a woman's beauty school bills.

"I'm really excited for you to live out your passion," the model and Lip Sync Battle star said.

