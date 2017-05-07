Nicki Minaj was feeling pretty generous Saturday night.

She had promoted her Twitter contest, in which fans who sent videos of themselves singing her new song "Regret in Your Tears" could win a free trip to meet her at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

"Well you wanna pay for my tuition?" one person asked.

"Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!" Nicki replied. "Dead serious. Shld I set it up?"

The result? The rapper ended up offering to pay off more than $25,000 of her fans' college tuition, loans and other school costs.