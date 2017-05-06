It's a stroll down memory lane...
Earlier today, Larry Birkhead and his daughter Dannielynn Birkhead remembered the 10-year-old's late mother, model Anna Nicole Smith, at the place where it all began—the Barnstable Brown Party at the Kentucky Derby in Louisville.
Earlier today, the proud papa posted a pic of himself and his daughter on Twitter from last night's bash, along with the caption, "Dannielynn b4 she raided the dessert room at the Barnstable-Brown Party where I met her Mom in 2003 #lifefullcircle #BarnstableBrownParty."
A whopping 14 years after Larry met Anna Nicole, the doting dad and his daughter looked oh-so-cute at the same event. The two are once again matching at the fashionable soiree, which is always on the eve of the Derby.
So a little more on the fab party where Anna and Larry met: Patricia Barnstable-Brown and her twin sister Priscilla "Cyb" Barnstable have been hosting the glittering gala for over 29 years. The star-studded event, which is known for its musical guests and it's A-list attendees, is hosted at Patricia's mansion in Louisville. Over the past decade, the gala has donated $13 million dollars for diabetes research to the University of Kentucky's Barnstable Brown Kentucky Diabetes and Obesity Center.
"I think about all the people who have walked through the front door of my home," said Patricia in an interview with the Courier-Journal. "Rod Stewart, Janet Jackson, Lloyd Bridges. It just feels very special that they come to my house."
It's also the place where Dannielynn's parents first met all those years ago!
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
After the twosome attended Friday night's festivities, the 10-year-old, whose mother died at age 39 in 2007 from an accidental prescription drug overdose when Dannielynn was eight months old, and her dad hit the red carpet earlier today for the actual Derby.
As previously reported by E! News, Dannielynn wore a white and pink floral over-the-knee dress with a flared skirt and a matching hat. Her photographer father wore an eggshell suit with a pink plaid tie.
Dannielynn is no stranger to the Kentucky Derby; she's gone every year since 2010. She and Larry have made it a memorable daddy-daughter day for seven years now and that's because this is the location where it all began.
"She's my good luck charm," he told E! News in 2015. "She picks all the winners."
It may seem like a far trek for a day at the races, but Dannielynn and Larry actually live in Kentucky. He told the Today show in 2016 he "made a conscious decision" a long time ago to move there.