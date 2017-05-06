It's a stroll down memory lane...

Earlier today, Larry Birkhead and his daughter Dannielynn Birkhead remembered the 10-year-old's late mother, model Anna Nicole Smith, at the place where it all began—the Barnstable Brown Party at the Kentucky Derby in Louisville.

Earlier today, the proud papa posted a pic of himself and his daughter on Twitter from last night's bash, along with the caption, "Dannielynn b4 she raided the dessert room at the Barnstable-Brown Party where I met her Mom in 2003 #lifefullcircle #BarnstableBrownParty."

A whopping 14 years after Larry met Anna Nicole, the doting dad and his daughter looked oh-so-cute at the same event. The two are once again matching at the fashionable soiree, which is always on the eve of the Derby.