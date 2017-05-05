Loretta Lynn Admitted to Hospital After Suffering Stroke

Brian Ach/Getty Images for Billboard
Brian Ach/Getty Images for Billboard
Loretta Lynn was admitted to the hospital Thursday night after suffering from a stroke.
A statement on behalf of the 85-year-old country music icon—who just rang in her birthday on April 14—was released on her official Facebook page.
"American country music legend Loretta Lynn was admitted into a hospital in Nashville last night after she suffered a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee," the statement read. "She is currently under medical care and is responsive and expected to make a full recovery."
However, Lynn's doctors have still advised her to "stay off the road while she is recuperating."
Thus, the singer will have to postpone several of her upcoming shows. She was expected to perform at the Alabama Theater tomorrow night and Penn's Peak next week. Fans are encouraged to visit her website for more information regarding rescheduling.
Unfortunately, Lynn has suffered quite a few health problems over the last few years. In 2011, she was hospitalized for what doctors had diagnosed "as the beginning stages of pneumonia."
A couple years later, in 2013, she had to postpone two shows in Iowa while being treated for exhaustion.
Our thoughts are with the singer as she recovers.