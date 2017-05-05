Loretta Lynn Admitted to Hospital After Suffering Stroke

Loretta Lynn was admitted to the hospital Thursday night after suffering from a stroke.

A statement on behalf of the 85-year-old country music icon—who just rang in her birthday on April 14—was released on her official Facebook page.

"American country music legend Loretta Lynn was admitted into a hospital in Nashville last night after she suffered a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee," the statement read. "She is currently under medical care and is responsive and expected to make a full recovery."

However, Lynn's doctors have still advised her to "stay off the road while she is recuperating."