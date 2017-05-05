CBS
Is 2 Broke Girls canceled? Not even its star, Beth Behrs, knows. The actress was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and tackled her show's bubble status head on.
"We don't know," Behrs told a caller who asked about the show's status. This response apparently upset fellow guest Zoe Saldana because she let out a very distraught-sounding "No! I love your show."
Behrs stars opposite Kat Dennings on the CBS sitcom now in its sixth season. The show was not part of CBS's big renewals announcement, joining The Amazing Race, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Elementary, Code Black, Doubt, The Great Indoors, Pure Genius, The Odd Couple, Training Day, Ransom and Undercover Boss on the bubble at CBS. Doubt, Training Day and Pure Genius are not expected to come back.
"Kat and I—I'm not stressing this enough—are not ready to be done. We love each other so much, we love the show. We did not end it thinking it was going to be the end, so write CBS if you're a fan. Tell them you want to see more. We will know, I think at Upfronts, soon," Behrs said.
Behrs said the thought of not seeing Dennings every day "makes me want to cry."
Saldana has an idea for the show: 3 Broke Girls.
"CBS, bring us back! Zoe is going to come on," Behrs said.
Your move, CBS, but maybe you want to let them know before you paint over their faces.
"My face on the Odd Couple stage door has been painted over with green paint," Matthew Perry said on Twitter in April. "I think it's safe to assume that we have been cancelled. #subtle."