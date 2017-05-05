Is 2 Broke Girls canceled? Not even its star, Beth Behrs, knows. The actress was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and tackled her show's bubble status head on.

"We don't know," Behrs told a caller who asked about the show's status. This response apparently upset fellow guest Zoe Saldana because she let out a very distraught-sounding "No! I love your show."

Behrs stars opposite Kat Dennings on the CBS sitcom now in its sixth season. The show was not part of CBS's big renewals announcement, joining The Amazing Race, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Elementary, Code Black, Doubt, The Great Indoors, Pure Genius, The Odd Couple, Training Day, Ransom and Undercover Boss on the bubble at CBS. Doubt, Training Day and Pure Genius are not expected to come back.