You may not be able to see her, but you may be able to hear Taylor Swift sooner rather than later.

As the Grammy winner continues to live her life away from the public eye, many fans are wondering what their favorite singer has been up to.

While she may not be active on social media or showing up to red carpets, E! News has learned that Taylor is focused on making new music.

"Taylor has been writing and recording her new album in Nashville for the last several months," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "She has been working on it around the clock and will be making an announcement soon. She is really excited about her new music and can't wait to share it with her fans."

Our insider added, "She has been entirely focused on that and not much else. She has been 100 percent dedicated to making music the last few months and that's it."