Grab your crystals and send some positive energy to Beverly Hills.
Eden Sassoon is not returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the one-season friend of the Housewives announced on her Facebook page on Wednesday.
"I want to BE the one to share with everyone this news. I WILL NOT BE RETURNING TO #RHOBH NEXT SEASON," she wrote. "In receiving this #news I feel free & ALIVE to BE the REAL ME that was not shown to the #bravo world of viewers. I truly am #grateful for the experience & huge life lessons I was up against."
Eden, the daughter of entrepreneur and daughter of the late beauty icon Vidal Sassoon, made her debut on the Bravo reality hit in its most recent season, appearing as a friend of the Housewives. While she formed a quick friendship with Lisa Rinna, Eden clashed with Kim and Kyle Richards after relating to the sisters' complicated history because of her own personal struggles with her sister, Catya Sassoon, who died of an overdose in 2002.
Richie Knapp/Bravo
Unfortunately, her relationship with Lisa Rinna quickly soured after telling Lisa Vandperpump that Lisa Rinna had told her Kim was "on the verge of death" and that Kyle was her "enabler." In the season seven finale, she stormed out of a party after yelling at Lisa Rinna. "I've given you so much of my time, my energy, my heart, you f—king bitch. I've given you everything, Lisa," she said to a stunned Lisa Rinna.
In her Facebook announcement, Eden encouraged viewers to "watch the REAL EDEN NOW."
"Remember an END is just a NEW BEGINNING...I will be in full force with #love #hugs #truth and #compassion which are all things that make me shine," she wrote. "So if you can't handle my light .. please go be dim someplace else."
The hair salon and pilate studio owner added, "The viewers that do resonate with my #spirit #pilates #smoothies #fashion #hair #stares #legacy #soberlife #singlelife #momlife #humor #discipline #daddyissues #lifeat43 #livbyeden #hereandnow #sisterwives #exhusband #familybytrade ✂️ #Sassoon .. Know I'm here and #youcantstopme ����. Another chapter in #EdenLoveStory �� thank you @evolutionusa you know I truly Luv to LOVE YOU! @bravorhobh may u continue to create fun #drama always ��."
#Namaste, Eden.
Season seven just finished airing in late April, and there's been no word yet on which Beverly Hills ladies will return for season eight.
