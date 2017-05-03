Grab your crystals and send some positive energy to Beverly Hills.

Eden Sassoon is not returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the one-season friend of the Housewives announced on her Facebook page on Wednesday.

"I want to BE the one to share with everyone this news. I WILL NOT BE RETURNING TO #RHOBH NEXT SEASON," she wrote. "In receiving this #news I feel free & ALIVE to BE the REAL ME that was not shown to the #bravo world of viewers. I truly am #grateful for the experience & huge life lessons I was up against."

Eden, the daughter of entrepreneur and daughter of the late beauty icon Vidal Sassoon, made her debut on the Bravo reality hit in its most recent season, appearing as a friend of the Housewives. While she formed a quick friendship with Lisa Rinna, Eden clashed with Kim and Kyle Richards after relating to the sisters' complicated history because of her own personal struggles with her sister, Catya Sassoon, who died of an overdose in 2002.