It was a brisk, yet tolerable late February morning in Sunnyside, Queens. Titus Andromedon and Jacqueline White were at the bank, yes together. Titus needed to show ID, so he whipped out a birth control pills case with his name on it.

"Just the sugar pills," he said in signature Titus fashion, displaying his unusual identification to the bank teller.

And cut!

E! News was on set as Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt filmed its season three finale in New York. Things are changing in the world of Kimmy (Ellie Kemper), Titus (Tituss Burgess) and Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski).