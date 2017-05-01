Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The Met Gala is not your average red, or should we say, ivory carpet.
True: The fashion is a little more costume-like than you're used to, but it's equally as big of a deal for the beauty-obsessed. This year's theme is "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between," so it's perfectly fitting that the beauty looks mirrored the highly artistic (a.k.a. hard to wear IRL) essence of the line. Just take Selena Gomezwho made a hot-pink cat-eye look oh-so effortless. Then there's Rihanna, who also used vivid eye shadow in a whole new way.
Like what you're seeing? There's plenty more where that came from.
Keep scrolling to see the night's most awe-inducing beauty looks!
Timpone\/BFA\/REX\/Shutterstock
Unsurprisingly, the singer took the biggest dare of the night by wearing her pink eye shadow on more than just her lids.
Neilson Barnard\/Getty Images
The actress' perfectly-placed twisted hairstyle teamed with her blue eyeliner is an absolutely mesmerizing combo.
REX\/Shutterstock
The actress gave pastel purple eye makeup an edgy twist with this all-over look.
Neilson Barnard\/Getty Images
The actress went all out with her film-noir inspired beauty. The short cut, wispy lashes and wine-hued lips made it the total package.
Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images
Per usual, the singer is killing the hair game with her modern bun-like 'do.
Kevin Mazur\/WireImage
The actress is giving major Sumo wrestler vibes (in the chicest way possible) with her super-tight top knot.
Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images
The actress' ice-blonde locks are right on-trend, but it's her bold blue liner that's just risky enough.
Neilson Barnard\/Getty Images
Normally, low-key makeup doesn't work, but in this situation we'll make an exception (for obvious reasons).
Timpone\/BFA\/REX\/Shutterstock
Baby pink (painted on her eyes, lips, cheeks and nails) was the theme of Kylie's makeup look. The sweet shade was just subtle enough next to her naked dress.
Gourley\/BEI\/REX\/Shutterstock
What better way to bring out the sequins in her dress, than with a pop of blue winged liner?
Gourley\/BEI\/REX\/Shutterstock
Nothing says red-carpet risk like Rose's sculptural hair-do. It helps that she kept the makeup to a minimal, too.
Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images
A hot pink cat-eye is not casual by any means. In this case, however, it's a detail that gives the singer's look a rad twist.
Venturelli\/WireImage
Here, Behati is basically a glammed-up beach babe. Her bronzed makeup is elevated with a little help from her smoothed-out mermaid curls.
Taylor Hill\/FilmMagic
Emma's bronzed smoky eye is a classic, but the extra pigment makes it feel just dressed up enough for the occasion.
Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images
The actress gave the bold eye a fashion twist with shimmery grey-blue shadow that happened to coordinate with her hair.
