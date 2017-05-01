The Met Gala is not your average red, or should we say, ivory carpet.

True: The fashion is a little more costume-like than you're used to, but it's equally as big of a deal for the beauty-obsessed. This year's theme is "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between," so it's perfectly fitting that the beauty looks mirrored the highly artistic (a.k.a. hard to wear IRL) essence of the line. Just take Selena Gomezwho made a hot-pink cat-eye look oh-so effortless. Then there's Rihanna, who also used vivid eye shadow in a whole new way.

Like what you're seeing? There's plenty more where that came from.

Keep scrolling to see the night's most awe-inducing beauty looks!