Best Beauty at the Met Gala 2017: Selena Gomez, Rihanna & More!

ESC: Met Gala 2017, Best Beauty, Selena Gomez

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Met Gala is not your average red, or should we say, ivory carpet.

True: The fashion is a little more costume-like than you're used to, but it's equally as big of a deal for the beauty-obsessed. This year's theme is "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between," so it's perfectly fitting that the beauty looks mirrored the highly artistic (a.k.a. hard to wear IRL) essence of the line. Just take Selena Gomezwho made a hot-pink cat-eye look oh-so effortless. Then there's Rihanna, who also used vivid eye shadow in a whole new way. 

Like what you're seeing? There's plenty more where that came from.

Keep scrolling to see the night's most awe-inducing beauty looks! 

 

ESC: Met Gala 2017, Best Beauty, Rihanna

Timpone\/BFA\/REX\/Shutterstock

Rihanna

Unsurprisingly, the singer took the biggest dare of the night by wearing her pink eye shadow on more than just her lids.  

ESC: Met Gala 2017, Best Beauty, Reese Witherspoon

Neilson Barnard\/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon 

The actress' perfectly-placed twisted hairstyle teamed with her blue eyeliner is an absolutely mesmerizing combo.

ESC: Met Gala 2017, Best Beauty, Mandy Moore

REX\/Shutterstock

Mandy Moore

The actress gave pastel purple eye makeup an edgy twist with this all-over look.

ESC: Met Gala 2017, Best Beauty, Lily Collins

Neilson Barnard\/Getty Images

Lily Collins 

The actress went all out with her film-noir inspired beauty. The short cut, wispy lashes and wine-hued lips made it the total package.

ESC: Met Gala 2017, Best Beauty, Solange Knowles

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images

Solange Knowles

Per usual, the singer is killing the hair game with her modern bun-like 'do. 

ESC: Met Gala 2017, Best Beauty, Kate Hudson

Kevin Mazur\/WireImage

Kate Hudson

The actress is giving major Sumo wrestler vibes (in the chicest way possible) with her super-tight top knot. 

ESC: Met Gala 2017, Best Beauty, Elizabeth Banks

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

The actress' ice-blonde locks are right on-trend, but it's her bold blue liner that's just risky enough.

 

ESC: Met Gala 2017, Best Beauty, Lily Aldridge

Neilson Barnard\/Getty Images

Lily Aldridge

Normally, low-key makeup doesn't work, but in this situation we'll make an exception (for obvious reasons). 

ESC: Met Gala 2017, Best Beauty, Kylie Jenner

Timpone\/BFA\/REX\/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner

Baby pink (painted on her eyes, lips, cheeks and nails) was the theme of Kylie's makeup look. The sweet shade was just subtle enough next to her naked dress.

ESC: Met Gala 2017, Best Beauty, Emily Ratajkowski

Gourley\/BEI\/REX\/Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski

What better way to bring out the sequins in her dress, than with a pop of blue winged liner?

ESC: Met Gala 2017, Best Beauty, Rose Byrne

Gourley\/BEI\/REX\/Shutterstock

Rose Byrne

Nothing says red-carpet risk like Rose's sculptural hair-do. It helps that she kept the makeup to a minimal, too.

ESC: Met Gala 2017, Best Beauty, Selena Gomez

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images

Selena Gomez

A hot pink cat-eye is not casual by any means. In this case, however, it's a detail that gives the singer's look a rad twist.

ESC: Met Gala 2017, Best Beauty, Behati Prinsloo

Venturelli\/WireImage

Behati Prinsloo

Here, Behati is basically a glammed-up beach babe. Her bronzed makeup is elevated with a little help from her smoothed-out mermaid curls.

ESC: Met Gala 2017, Best Beauty, Emma Roberts

Taylor Hill\/FilmMagic

Emma Roberts

Emma's bronzed smoky eye is a classic, but the extra pigment makes it feel just dressed up enough for the occasion.

ESC: Met Gala 2017, Best Beauty, Evan Rachel Wood

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images

Evan Rachel Wood

The actress gave the bold eye a fashion twist with shimmery grey-blue shadow that happened to coordinate with her hair. 

