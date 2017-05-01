Kris Jenner may be a little more at ease today.
E! News can confirm her alleged stalker, Joshua Jacobs, has been arrested after trespassing onto her property in Hidden Hills. The Lost Hills police department told us they made an arrest for felony stalking at Kris' home today and confirmed this is a repeated offense by him.
Another source told E! News, Jacobs has been "a real scary guy" for quite some time. However, his motivation for allegedly stalking her remains unclear.
"Kris is safe," the insider also confirmed.
TMZ reports Jacobs broke the arm at the security gate in Kris' gated community. The publication says he then made it to the front of her house when the reality star's private security stopped and detained him until police arrived.
Unfortunately, break-ins and stalking are nothing new for the Kardashian family, especially Kris.
In fact, in December, while reality matriach's house was being decorated for Christmas, a male intruder walked right into her home and entered her office where she was working at the moment.
Alarmed, she alerted her security who immediately grabbed the man and detained him before she called the police. "It was really scary," a family member told E! News.
We were told the man came from out of state and was later put on a psychiatric hold.