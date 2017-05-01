Kris Jenner may be a little more at ease today.

E! News can confirm her alleged stalker, Joshua Jacobs, has been arrested after trespassing onto her property in Hidden Hills. The Lost Hills police department told us they made an arrest for felony stalking at Kris' home today and confirmed this is a repeated offense by him.

Another source told E! News, Jacobs has been "a real scary guy" for quite some time. However, his motivation for allegedly stalking her remains unclear.

"Kris is safe," the insider also confirmed.