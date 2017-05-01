The class action lawsuit, filed on behalf of all ticket buyers and festival attendees, takes aim at Ja Rule and McFarland and claims they had been aware for "months that their festival was dangerously under-equipped" and that food service and accommodations on Fyre Cay in the Grand Bahamas Exuma Island chain were not in place as recently as last month. Allegedly, contractors hired for the site had not been paid and refused to work.

"Defendants were knowingly lying about the festival's accommodations and safety, and continued to promote the event and sell ticket packages," the lawsuit claims. "More troublingly, Mr. McFarland and Mr. Atkins began personally reaching out to performers and celebrities in advance of the festival and warned them not to attend—acknowledging the fact that the festival was outrageously underequipped and potentially dangerous for anyone in attendance."

Overall, the plaintiffs are seeking $100 million in damages on behalf of the class.