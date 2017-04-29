Hey Seth Rogen, feel like picking out some lottery numbers?
The actor and The Lonely Island, the musical comedy trio made up of Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, may be prophets, as they have revealed on Twitter they had planned to make a movie whose plot sounds like the real-life outcome of the disastrous Fyre Festival.
"This seems like a good time to mention the movie we are making with @thelonelyisland about a music festival that goes HORRIBLY WRONG," said Seth, who has starred in and co-written a slew of comedy films about partying, including Superbad, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising and This Is the End.
The latter would be an adequate way to describe what many Fyre Festival attendees felt Friday. Hundreds of people paid up to $12,000 per ticket to fly to the Bahamas for the botched inaugural event, co-produced by Ja Rule, and cited "chaos" at the scene, with people fighting over food, "refugee camp"-like conditions and difficulties getting flights home. The festival was then postponed.
"For real, thinking about suing #FyreFestival for stealing our idea," read a tweet posted on the Lonely Island's account.
It's unclear whether Seth and the Lonely Island were being serious. No details about such a movie have ever been released.
The three, best known for their SNL digital shorts, have worked with Seth before; They had cameos in Neighbors and Seth's 2012 comedy film The Watch.
Ja Rule said in a statement Friday that the event was not, as many believed, a "scam" and that the problems were not his fault, although he did apologize for them.
Organizers said Saturday that guests would receive full refunds and VIP passes to the 2018 Fyre Festival.
"We thought we were ready, but then everyone arrived," the statement said. "The team was overwhelmed. The airport was jam packed. The buses couldn't handle the load. And the wind from rough weather took down half of the tents on the morning our guests were scheduled to arrive. This is an unacceptable guest experience and the Fyre team takes full responsibility for the issues that occurred."