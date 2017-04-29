Delta has concluded an investigation into one of its pilots.

After TMZ published video of an altercation between two passengers in which a pilot stepped in to separate the women by physically hitting one, the airline released the following statement to E! News:

"We became aware of this incident and a video last week and immediately removed the pilot from duty while we completed a thorough investigation," a spokesperson for the company tells us. "Local law enforcement was called to respond at the time of the incident. The pilot has since been returned to work as our investigation found that his actions deescalated an altercation between passengers on the jetway floor during deplaning."

In the video, which was recorded on April 21, the individuals (who the outlet reported knew each other prior to the brawl) began fighting in the jetway.