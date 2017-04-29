After promoting the Fyre Festival in its earlier stages, Bella Hadid is doing her best to distance herself from the so-called VIP Coachella of the Bahamas, which quickly turned into "Millennial Armageddon" earlier this week. The supermodel, who didn't actually go to the fest that dissolved in chaos before it ever officially got started, took to Twitter on Saturday to address the failed luxury experience that left concert-goers without food or shelter on an island, once owned by Pablo Escobar.

"Hey guys, I just want to address Fyre Festival...Even though this was not my project what so ever, nor was I informed about the production or process of the festival in any shape or form, I do know that it has always been out of great intent and that they truly wanted all of us to have the time of our lives," wrote Hadid in the lengthy note.