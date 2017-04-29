Kendall Jenner Poses Topless in Waist-High Boots

Now those are some boots!

Kendall Jenner posted on her Instagram page Saturday a mirror selfie showing her posing topless in front of an unmade bed while wearing a pair of blue skinny jeans and burned orange waist (that's right, waist) high boots. The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and model paired the look with a beige fedora.

"Playing dress up," she wrote.

Kendall has posed both naked and topless for modeling photos before.