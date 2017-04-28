Shannen Doherty is starting off the weekend with great news.

On Friday evening, the Charmed and Beverly Hills, 90210 star took to Instagram to update fans on her breast cancer diagnosis. As it turns out, the actress got the news that she is in remission.

"Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment," Shannen shared with her followers. "What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting."

She continued, "As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait."

Back in August of 2015, E! News confirmed that Shannen was diagnosed with the cancer. Since then, the actress has documented many of the highs and lows of her journey on social media.