Disney is ready to celebrate Britney Spears one more time!
The 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards are set to air in just one day and fans are getting excited for a very special trophy.
As it turns out, the pop superstar is set to receive the first-ever "Icon Award" during the telecast.
The special prize was created to recognize "a distinguished artist whose career transcends popular culture and whose music is loved by generations of Radio Disney fans."
With that in mind, we couldn't help but travel back to 1999 when Britney was supporting her album …Baby One More Time. One of her many promotional stops was a trip to the Universal Orlando Resort where she delivered a concert at the Hard Rock Café for Disney Channel.
In video posted onto YouTube, fans can take a trip down memory lane as Britney sings "Sometimes," "(You Drive Me) Crazy" and of course "…Baby One More Time."
Complete with dance moves, wardrobe changes and fan interactions, Britney's mini-concert quickly showed signs that she wasn't just your average pop star. She was in it for the long haul.
Once the Radio Disney Music Awards air Sunday night, Hailee Steinfeld, Kelsea Ballerini and Sofia Carson will take to the stage to perform a medley of Britney's biggest hits. Each song that will be featured was voted on by Radio Disney fans.
And as loyal Britney fans know, the "Crazy" singer's history with Disney goes back even before her first hit single debuted.
The pop star starred as a mouseketeer with Justin Timberlake and other famous faces on The Mickey Mouse Club. And yes, she still loves a good trip to Disneyland or Disney World with her family and friends.
Congratulations on your big weekend, Britney.
The 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards air Sunday night at 7 p.m. EST only on Disney.