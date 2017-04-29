Disney is ready to celebrate Britney Spears one more time!

The 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards are set to air in just one day and fans are getting excited for a very special trophy.

As it turns out, the pop superstar is set to receive the first-ever "Icon Award" during the telecast.

The special prize was created to recognize "a distinguished artist whose career transcends popular culture and whose music is loved by generations of Radio Disney fans."

With that in mind, we couldn't help but travel back to 1999 when Britney was supporting her album …Baby One More Time. One of her many promotional stops was a trip to the Universal Orlando Resort where she delivered a concert at the Hard Rock Café for Disney Channel.