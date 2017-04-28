Casting JonBenét Doesn't Solve the Murder of JonBenét Ramsey, But It May Tell You Something About Yourself
Kash Biermann is OK!
Kim Zolciak-Biermann took to Snapchat Friday to give fans an update on her four-year-old son after he underwent emergency surgery for a dog bite. "Just left the doctor with my niño Kashew," she said to the camera. "All is good."
The mommy-son duo spent the day playing Hungry Hungry Hippos and even got a sweet treat in the mail courtesy of Dr. Hochstein, who sent Kash a basket of cake pops. "Here's my hand, everybody," Kash can be heard saying in the video. "Thank you!"
The Don't Be Tardy star revealed last weekend that her son had sustained "very traumatic injuries."
Snapchat
"I don't know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare," she wrote on Instagram. "My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I've never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life."
"My husband, our daughters, Kj, Tracey, his nanny, Michael Beck and everyone close to us all pulled together and held each other up," she said. "Kash was in the operating room for a couple hours and now we are praying for a quick speedy recovery."
Fortunately Kash made the speedy recovery his mom prayed for. After the dust had settled a bit, Kim took to Instagram again to pen a touching note to her husband Kroy Biermann. "I don't know what I would do without you @kroybiermann ❤ Kash just got out of surgery in this pic and he was heading to his room. He woke up looking for his daddy," she recalled. "We left our house in such a hurry Kroy had no shoes on and I literally was half naked w/ deep conditioner in my hair...Those were the least of our worries."
Now they can all rest at ease...and play another round of Hungry Hungry Hippos!