Kash Biermann is OK!

Kim Zolciak-Biermann took to Snapchat Friday to give fans an update on her four-year-old son after he underwent emergency surgery for a dog bite. "Just left the doctor with my niño Kashew," she said to the camera. "All is good."

The mommy-son duo spent the day playing Hungry Hungry Hippos and even got a sweet treat in the mail courtesy of Dr. Hochstein, who sent Kash a basket of cake pops. "Here's my hand, everybody," Kash can be heard saying in the video. "Thank you!"

The Don't Be Tardy star revealed last weekend that her son had sustained "very traumatic injuries."