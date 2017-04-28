After playing a look-back video of the sitcom and the media storm that followed, Ellen ended her monologue with a heartfelt message.

"It was the hardest thing that I ever had to do in my life. I would not change one moment of it because it led me to be exactly where I am today—standing in front of all of you, which is a joy," Ellen said as she teared up. "And the fact that all of you and everyone at home is watching me and willing to accept me into your homes every day, when no one thought that would ever happen again—it means the world to me."

The host, known for serving up a daily dose of upbeat dance moves, concluded, "I thank you and celebrate you all with this dance."