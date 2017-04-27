As the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards red carpet unfolds, stars are taking their cleavage to a whole new length.

The plunging neckline has been around for ages, but Thursday's red carpet makes it clear that it has evolved. It's longer, making its way close the belly button. The dramatic cut reveals the middle section of the bust, from the top to the bottom—very, very sexy. Unlike your typical V-cut blouse, you can't get away with a push-up bra or any bra at all. This style requires a beautiful bust without any support (besides a little fashion tape).