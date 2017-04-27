Is the term GILF a thing? Because we might have just found a reason to make it one...

This week, a photo of Grandma Geraldine in 1967 has gone viral thanks to her grandson, Reddit user Denverjoel. Joel posted the photo on the forum a little over a week ago, noting that he couldn't help but compare his young grandmother (who was 22 at the time the photo was taken) to Scarlett Johansson.

When Joel mentioned this to his grandmother, she scoffed at the comparison. Rather, she couldn't stop laughing at the fact that she was "drunk as a skunk" in the picture beside her husband of 54 years (who unfortunately passed away a year ago).