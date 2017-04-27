Twitter/Getty Images
Is the term GILF a thing? Because we might have just found a reason to make it one...
This week, a photo of Grandma Geraldine in 1967 has gone viral thanks to her grandson, Reddit user Denverjoel. Joel posted the photo on the forum a little over a week ago, noting that he couldn't help but compare his young grandmother (who was 22 at the time the photo was taken) to Scarlett Johansson.
When Joel mentioned this to his grandmother, she scoffed at the comparison. Rather, she couldn't stop laughing at the fact that she was "drunk as a skunk" in the picture beside her husband of 54 years (who unfortunately passed away a year ago).
Since then, the thread has picked up quite a bit of commentary, including a response from the actress herself!
Johansson shared a video not only admitting the uncanny similarities but also inviting both 25-year-old Joel and his 72-year-old grandmother to the premiere of her latest movie Rough Night.
"I have been inundated with e-mails and messages about how much we look alike, so I had to look at the photo myself. Holy crap!" she gasped. "I want to meet you in person. I saw that you were quote 'drunk as a skunk' when taking that photo, and I would like to see your drunk face. I want to share a drunk face with you. Let's have a drink, Geraldine."
She continued, "I'm going to invite you to...Do you want to come to see Rough Night with me? Be my guest? We're a bunch of partying girls, so it's a good running theme, and I'll cover all your hidden costs. I'll see you at the bar. Be there or be square!"
The video has already garnered 108,000-plus views, and we can't wait to see what happens if and when they do meet up! (We just hope Grandma brings that super chic, retro ensemble).
