Nina Dobrev Nails Prisoner-Chic in an Orange Bomber Jacket

Bomber jackets just got a whole lot more fun.

We all know this jacket trend has been in style for a while now, but Nina Dobrev is showing off a fun and flirty way on how to wear it this season. Spring is all about lighting up your wardrobe, and the Hollywood starlet proves that it starts with bold colors.

The star matched her vibrant, orange-red T by Alexander Wang Silk & Cotton Crop Bomber with an army-green skirt and some white Reebok Classic Leather sneakers, for a more relaxed but put-together look that doesn't scream prison escape or walking traffic cone. The trick here is to complement the slouchy silhouette of the jacket with a structured piece, like her color-blocked bag.