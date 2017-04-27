Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are hitting another milestone.

The happy couple is celebrating their 29th wedding anniversary this weekend, and while celebrating the premiere of Hanks' new movie, The Circle, Wednesday night, they opened up to E! News about the big day on Sunday.

"I'm not going to say," Wilson joked.

"We have top secret plans that are going to set the world on fire," Hanks quipped.

Sounds like a good time to us!

The dynamic duo also opened up about The Circle, which is based on Dave Eggers' novel of the same name, and spoke to the movie's telling message about the Internet and its effect on society today. "It sells the glory of Internet informational monopolies," Hanks explained. "As soon as you embrace the relentlessness and inevitability of it all, the happier you will be."