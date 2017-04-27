Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are hitting another milestone.
The happy couple is celebrating their 29th wedding anniversary this weekend, and while celebrating the premiere of Hanks' new movie, The Circle, Wednesday night, they opened up to E! News about the big day on Sunday.
"I'm not going to say," Wilson joked.
"We have top secret plans that are going to set the world on fire," Hanks quipped.
Sounds like a good time to us!
The dynamic duo also opened up about The Circle, which is based on Dave Eggers' novel of the same name, and spoke to the movie's telling message about the Internet and its effect on society today. "It sells the glory of Internet informational monopolies," Hanks explained. "As soon as you embrace the relentlessness and inevitability of it all, the happier you will be."
Co-starring Emma Watson, The Circle gave Hanks the opportunity to get to know the Harry Potter alum, who impressed him from the moment they started working together. "She's driven...She has these notebooks that she is just listening to everything you say and everything that is said and writing it down," Hanks revealed. "She ends up filling up an entire one after you've had about four or five afternoons chit-chatting. It's a work ethic that's pretty stunning."
He added, "Bit of an Einstein quality."
Just hours before, however, Hanks learned that his good friend and Philadelphia director, Jonathan Demme, passed away. "This is is a horrible day," Hanks said, solemnly. "Jonathan taught I think both of us a lot about how to be artists and how to be in showbiz and also how to be the people with both feet on the ground."
Wilson added, "He was so inclusive. While working on Philadelphia he would invite anyone to see dailies. Directors just don't do that. He felt it was a valuable quality to be part of the community."
But Demme didn't just have a professional relationship with Hanks and Wilson, he also had a personal one. On Hanks and Wilson's first date, the Cast Away actor took then-girlfriend to see Stop Making Sense, Demme's concert film.
"He had a real key place in our life," Hanks said.