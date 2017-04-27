Jennifer Lopez may or may not have just stolen the show!

The singer took the Billboard Latin Music Award stage for the second time in history and premiered a new song off of her upcoming Spanish album, "Mírate". Shortly before she sang, Rihanna, Demi Lovato, Ricky Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda and many more stars sent special video messages about how impactful J.Lo's career has been in the music industry.

J.Lo wore silver sequin gown complete with cut-outs and a front thigh-high slit as she belted the beautiful ballad next to the orchestra surrounding her.