1. Caitlyn took her first wife Chrystie Crownover to McDonald's for their wedding dinner.

After their small wedding ceremony, they booked a suite at the Holiday Inn and, by 10 p.m., they hadn't eaten dinner. Room service was closed and every takeout place had a wait. "We went to McDonald's for an intimate wedding night supper," she described.

2. She set up a debit account under a secret name to buy women's clothing and wigs.

Wendy Roth, a coordinating producer for Good Morning America, has been a longtime friend to Jenner and they would often go shopping together to help disguise Caitlyn's feminine purchases. By 2013, she opened a debit account in Roth's name and put money into it so she could buy clothes online without Jenner's name being attached to the billing.