Getty Images
And then there were two.
It's the final round of Alpha Male Madness and it's time to determine a winner. Will Outlander's Sam Heughan take the title for a third year in a row, or will The 100's Bob Morley be victorious? We have no doubt that it's going to be a supremely tough final round as you figure it out, and we do not envy the choice ahead.
Luckily, we're neutral in this battle, so we don't have to choose, but we're happy to sit back and watch while you vote like crazy over the next four days!
Just in case you need a refresher, Outlander's Jamie Fraser is currently without his wife Claire (Caitriona Balfe) after he sent her back to the 1940s, thinking he was about to die in battle. Now, they have to suffer without each other until the day they're finally reunited, and Jamie finally gets to meet his daughter.
And on The 100, Bellamy is in a battle for his life and the lives of every human left on earth, since a second apocalypse is mere days away from wiping everyone out. He's constantly forced to make impossible decisions, determining who lives and who dies, and how they live or die.
Both shows will rip your heart out, and both actors will steal your heart away. But only one can win Alpha Male Madness.
Ready...Set...Vote!
This poll will remain open until Sunday, April 30 at 5 p.m. PT.