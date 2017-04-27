The first Monday in May approaches, and that can only mean one thing: The Met Gala is here.

Every year, Hollywood and fashion's brightest converse on the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the Upper East Side of Manhattan for an evening of true opulence. The red carpet is just as glamorous as the Oscars (but don't tell the Academy that!) and the after parties rival that of the party's west coast rivals. Everyone knows the highly-publicized point of the big event: To gather a bunch of beautiful people together in the name of raising money for the museum's renowned Costume Institute. Attendees don their finest duds (all in keeping with the theme, of course) and rub shoulders in the name of high Culture-with-a-capital-C.

But there's a whole host of things that go down beyond just the obvious hobnobbing: There are behind-the-scenes secrets and mysteries that those who aren't of the A list variety typically never hear about. But thanks to social media and a few loose lips, all sorts of insider details are coming to the world. Read on to find out the best.