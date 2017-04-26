Wanna get away and experience a getaway just like the Kardashians? You better get ready to pay.

If you've been following Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's Snapchats this week, chances are you are well versed in their most recent vacation to Mexico.

In honor of Kourt's birthday, famous friends including Malika Haqq, Larsa Pippen and Brittany Gastineau headed to Punta Mita for several days of fun in the sun.

And while fans have been entertained by the group's trips to the beach and late-nights at the bar, some may be curious to know just how much this trip costs.

According to our estimations, this getaway for four nights may just cost you $122,000. Let's break it down.