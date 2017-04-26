Wanna get away and experience a getaway just like the Kardashians? You better get ready to pay.
If you've been following Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's Snapchats this week, chances are you are well versed in their most recent vacation to Mexico.
In honor of Kourt's birthday, famous friends including Malika Haqq, Larsa Pippen and Brittany Gastineau headed to Punta Mita for several days of fun in the sun.
And while fans have been entertained by the group's trips to the beach and late-nights at the bar, some may be curious to know just how much this trip costs.
According to our estimations, this getaway for four nights may just cost you $122,000. Let's break it down.
For those traveling from Los Angeles International Airport to the Puerto Vallarta airport, Private Fly estimated a long-range jet that accommodates many guests and flies non-stop can cost you $27,400 each way.
If you want to stay at Casa Aramara during peak season, guests will have to shell out $17,000 a night with a three-night minimum stay required.
Fortunately, there are plenty of amenities that are included with the rental price. A 30-person full-time staff helps provide food, a frozen yogurt machine, luxury vans, yoga classes, pool floats and 24 hour security.
Perhaps one of the most important elements in making your trip a success is your fashionable wardrobe.
If you didn't already notice, Kim and her friends didn't shy away from fabulous bikinis, jewelry and other accessories.
In fact, E! News has learned that during one beach day, Kim stepped out wearing $296 hoop earrings from Jennifer Fisher Jewelry. As for Kourtney, she wore bikinis from Minimale Animale, Myraswim and Triangl that came out to more than $300.
After all, you just never know who you may spot along the coast.
