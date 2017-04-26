Pippa Middleton's wedding is right around the corner, so she's upping up her workouts big time.

She's set to marry James Matthews on May 20, so E! News can exclusively reveal how she's been getting ready physically for her big day. E! News obtained exclusive pictures of Pippa departing exclusive fitness center and private club KX Gym in Chelsea. She arrived solo at noon and stayed for an hour-and-fifteen-minute Pilates class.

"She exited happy and smiling," an eyewitness tells E! News.