Pippa Middleton's wedding is right around the corner, so she's upping up her workouts big time.
She's set to marry James Matthews on May 20, so E! News can exclusively reveal how she's been getting ready physically for her big day. E! News obtained exclusive pictures of Pippa departing exclusive fitness center and private club KX Gym in Chelsea. She arrived solo at noon and stayed for an hour-and-fifteen-minute Pilates class.
"She exited happy and smiling," an eyewitness tells E! News.
A fitness fanatic, Pippa always has subscribed to healthy living and exercising. She casually climbed the Swiss Alps for charity last April; seriously, it was a 33-mile charity course, which she completed in five hours and 58 minutes. She also took part in the legendary Inferno race in Switzerland a few months prior, and less than one month later she competed in the Birkebeiner Ski Race in Norway.
Pilates must be a breeze for Pippa!
Of course, every good fitness regimen is supplemented with a healthy diet. Pippa is a huge fan of the SirtFood Diet, which Aidan Goggins and Glen Matten created. The premise of the plan is simple—incorporate these foods into your diet and they will spark the body's ability to burn fat and your metabolism to ramp up.
The diet highlights 20 SirtFoods, including arugula, red wine, cocoa, coffee, kale strawberries and walnuts, which, when consumed in the right quantity and form, can lead to pounds shed and more energy. That's right, red wine is included!
Pippa's go-to diet begins with the first seven-day phase, including three days of 1,000 calories and three days of 1,500 calories with juicing throughout. Once that is completed, those following the regimen move into a second phase, which marks a return to three main meals a day rich in SirtFoods.
KX Gym, which also features a spa, has a restaurant with a SirtFood Diet-friendly menu that would fit in perfectly with Pippa's routine.
Based on Pippa's appearance, it's clear this combination of diet and exercise is working because she looks fantastic (and seriously trim). Her pre-wedding glow also helps make her look happier than ever.