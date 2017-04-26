This past December marked the 20-year anniversary of JonBenét Ramsey's tragic death.

The six-year-old was discovered dead on Dec. 26, 1996 in the basement of her house in Boulder, Colo. Over the years, there has been much speculation about what exactly happened to JonBenét.

And while there have been many suspects, her murder to this day is unsolved. Even after all of the documentaries, books and TV specials, JonBenét's murder remains a mystery.

But the world is still very interested in the crime and there's even a Netflix movie premiering this Friday called Casting JonBenét.